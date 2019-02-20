CAF CC: No Special Packages For Kotoko Players Against Nkana FC - Lawyer Sarfo Duku

Lawyer Sarfo Duku

Communications Director of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku, has revealed that there will be no special packages to be given to Kotoko players ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup match against Nkana FC on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko after losing to Al Hilal by a lone goal came back to winning ways by defeating Zesco United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The team will be looking at making it two wins in three games in the game against Nkana FC on Sunday.

Nkana FC boast of an unbeaten record at home in all CAF organised matches dating back to 1976. The record includes 41 wins and 16 draws in 57 matches.

Despite calls being made to Kotoko management to increase the winning bonus of the players, the team's Communications Director has refused to heed to the calls.

He claims the team have been well motivated ahead of the game and do not need extra motivation to beat Nkana FC.

"We made the players aware that there is nothing like special packages for them. We don’t need to put something expensive on the line in order for them to deliver because they’re supposed to deliver as professional players," Lawyer Sarfo Duku told Happy FM.