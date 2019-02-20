Emmanuel Boateng Officially Joins Chinese Super League Side Dalian Yifang

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng has officially joined Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League on a permanent deal.
Boateng moved to Levante in 2017, enjoying a successful debute season at the club. Among some of his goals for the club includes a hattrick against Barcelona. He has struggled to repeat such display his season, netting just a goal in 16 LaLiga games.
The 22-year old's fee hasn't been released yet but is rumoured to be around €11 million. The move has become the second highest transfer in Levante’s history following Jefferson Lerma’s €30m move to Bournemouth this summer.
