59 minutes ago | Football Transfers

Emmanuel Boateng Officially Joins Chinese Super League Side Dalian Yifang

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Emmanuel Boateng
Emmanuel Boateng

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng has officially joined Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League on a permanent deal.

Boateng moved to Levante in 2017, enjoying a successful debute season at the club. Among some of his goals for the club includes a hattrick against Barcelona. He has struggled to repeat such display his season, netting just a goal in 16 LaLiga games.

The 22-year old's fee hasn't been released yet but is rumoured to be around €11 million. The move has become the second highest transfer in Levante’s history following Jefferson Lerma’s €30m move to Bournemouth this summer.

