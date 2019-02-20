41 minutes ago | Football News Emmanuel Boateng Completes Dalian Yifang Move By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Ghana striker, Emmanuel Boateng has joined Chinese Super League side, Dalian Yifang on Wednesday.The 22-year-old joined the club from Spanish La Liga side, Levante UD.The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of € 11 million, with the 22-year-old reportedly set to earn close to $1 million a year.The Ghanaian striker has agreed personal terms with Yifang some weeks ago, but the deal delayed due to the inability of the two teams to agree a fee.Boateng will be hoping to continue his impressive form in the Chinese Super League to earn a place in Kwesi Appiah's team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
