Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
41 minutes ago | Football News

Emmanuel Boateng Completes Dalian Yifang Move

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Emmanuel Boateng Completes Dalian Yifang Move

Ghana striker, Emmanuel Boateng has joined Chinese Super League side, Dalian Yifang on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old joined the club from Spanish La Liga side, Levante UD.

The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of € 11 million, with the 22-year-old reportedly set to earn close to $1 million a year.

The Ghanaian striker has agreed personal terms with Yifang some weeks ago, but the deal delayed due to the inability of the two teams to agree a fee.

Boateng will be hoping to continue his impressive form in the Chinese Super League to earn a place in Kwesi Appiah's team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Man City Will Not Change Style Despite Hiccups – De Bruyne
Chelsea Must Stay Calm To Turn Season Around – Pedro
Caf CL: Club Africain Awarded Win, Ismaily Fined
UEFA Steps Up Opposition To FIFA’s New Competitions Proposal
TOP STORIES

ACEP Raises Red Flags Over GNPC's Plan To Spend $43m On CSR

29 minutes ago

AGI Kick Against Upward Review Of Electricity Tariffs

47 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line