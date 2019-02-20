Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
49 minutes ago

Barcelona Fail To Take Chances Against Battling Lyon

By Wires
Barcelona laboured to a fourth draw in five matches this month, with Lionel Messi and co. held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Lyon.

Both sides had chances to win the match, with the two goalkeepers Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Anthony Lopes the standout performers. It was the former who prevented Lyon from making the breakthrough in the first half, tipping a shot from Martin Terrier’s on to the crossbar.

Barcelona improved in the second half, with Luis Suarez presented with a series of opportunities to score an away goal. However, Lyon held firm to give themselves a chance of making the Champions League quarterfinals.

Ernesto Valverde’s side now have a big 10 days ahead, as they travel to Sevilla on Saturday before heading to Real Madrid for a doubleheader in the Copa del Rey and then league next week. This is a spell that could define their season.

