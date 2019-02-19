Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
7 minutes ago | Athletics

Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana qualify for 2019 All African Games

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Host of the 11th edition of the Total African Women's Cup of Nations Ghana, African champions Nigeria, runners-up South Africa have qualified for the 2019 All African Games women's football tournament billed for Morocco.

They will be joined by last edition's finalist Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Zambia and Algeria - all of whom competed at the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

This follows the decision of CAF to issue qualification ticket to the teams at Ghana 2018 instead of a qualifying tournament earlier expected to be held from February to April 2019.

There is only one slot for the winner of the tournament to represent Africa at the next Olympic Games in Japan.

219201981321 qulxocb543 52692494 1628177347326283 7278099112757559296 n

Athletics
