FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
7 minutes ago | Football News

Mybet.africa Places High Odds On Champions League Match Between Liverpool And Bayern Munich

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Sports bookmaker, mybet.africa have placed high odds on Liverpool champion’s league encounter with Bayern Munich at Anfield in England, with an odd of 2.09 in favour of Liverpool.

Looking through the odds lenses, mybet.africa admits even though the odds favour Liverpool, matches between these two sides have always been uncompromising.

Statistics show that Bayern is a force to reckon with and judging from the current performance of both sides, the narrative could change in favour of the underdog with attractive 3.35 odds and a possibility of the game ending in a deadlock with odds at 3.69 – enough to make football fanatics excite for the day.

The last time these two teams met was in 1981 European Cup semi-final when Liverpool edge Bayern out on away goal after goalless draw game.

