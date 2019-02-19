11 minutes ago | Sports News Halep And Kvitova Win Opening Matches In Dubai By RFI REUTERS/Adnan Abidi Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova both won their first round matches at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday. Elina Svitolina made a strong start to her bid for a third straight title. Kvitova, the 2013 winner, recovered from losing a first-set tiebreak to defeat Katerina Siniakova 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-4 and squeeze into the third round. Halep, Dubai champion in 2015, beat 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard 7-6 (7/4), 6-4. The Romanian said she is still feeling the effects of her weekend final defeat in Doha by Elise Mertens. "It was a good match because I won it. I tried to finish the points faster because I'm a little bit tired," Halep said. "She played well, the level was pretty good. At some points I really ran very well. I'm confident. I feel good on court even if I'm tired." A third former world number one also advanced as Angelique Kerber beat Dalila Jakupovic 7-6 (7/4), 6-3. Kvitova, Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, said she was unfazed about the early midday start to her match. "I don't really care if I play the first match," the Australian Open runner-up said. "Now I'm done, so I have a free afternoon. "I'm not sure what I'm pleased with... maybe with my comeback at the end. "Even when I lost the tie-break, I was really fighting in the first set to get it done, then the tie-break was just a little bad from my side. "I won my first two games in the second set. It was really helpful for me mentally. That's probably what I'm pleased with."
Halep And Kvitova Win Opening Matches In Dubai
Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova both won their first round matches at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday. Elina Svitolina made a strong start to her bid for a third straight title.
Kvitova, the 2013 winner, recovered from losing a first-set tiebreak to defeat Katerina Siniakova 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-4 and squeeze into the third round.
Halep, Dubai champion in 2015, beat 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
The Romanian said she is still feeling the effects of her weekend final defeat in Doha by Elise Mertens.
"It was a good match because I won it. I tried to finish the points faster because I'm a little bit tired," Halep said.
"She played well, the level was pretty good. At some points I really ran very well. I'm confident. I feel good on court even if I'm tired."
A third former world number one also advanced as Angelique Kerber beat Dalila Jakupovic 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.
Kvitova, Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, said she was unfazed about the early midday start to her match.
"I don't really care if I play the first match," the Australian Open runner-up said. "Now I'm done, so I have a free afternoon.
"I'm not sure what I'm pleased with... maybe with my comeback at the end.
"Even when I lost the tie-break, I was really fighting in the first set to get it done, then the tie-break was just a little bad from my side.
"I won my first two games in the second set. It was really helpful for me mentally. That's probably what I'm pleased with."