Philanthropist Supports Volta Office Of NSA

A philanthropist and an astute Businessman based in Ho, Justus Joe Ayivor, has donated four (4) new car Tyres worth GHC4, 000 and an amount of GHC 1, 100, 00 Ghana Cedis for the general servicing of the official vehicle for the National Sports Authority, (NSA) in the Volta region.

The donation is the phase two of a sponsorship package Mr Ayivor promised the Authority in November, last year when he provided sets of office equipment, made up of computers and a multi-purpose scan, print and copy machine.

This assistance from Mr. Ayivor to the sports authority would continue from time to time.

Receiving the item and cash donation on behalf of the Authority, the regional Sports Director, Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jnr. expressed his appreciation towards the kind gesture.

“Please while extending our warmest greetings, we the management and staff of the Volta regional sports committee, wish to express our sincerest appreciation for your package,” he said.

“Sir, we are very much appreciative of your kind support each time we call upon you”, Mr. Amponfi added.