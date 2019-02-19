CK Akonnor Hoping Songne Yacouba End His Goal Droght Against Nkana FC

Asante Kotoko head coach, CK Akunnor is counting on struggling forward, Yacouba Songne to end his goal drought against Nkana FC but insisted he is not too concerned by the recent dip in form.

The lanky forward has struggled in front goals in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup after seven matches played.

The Burkinabe forward has assisted the team five times.

Supporters of the club have expressed their concern at the scoring drought but C.K. Akonnor is not perturbed and is still confident in the player’s scoring abilities.

“Concerning Yacouba, he is doing everything that a footballer can do. He is not hiding from the chances to score.

"It is just that he is not finding the target. I feel sorry for him but he is doing everything possible to score.

"We are working on that and we are encouraging him. I just believe it is a matter of time,” he added.

Yacouba is expected to be part of the Kotoko team that flies to Zambia on Wednesday for their third group game of the CAF Confederation Cup against Nkana.