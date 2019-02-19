Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
36 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: Kotoko Name 18 Man Squad For Nkanan FC Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko has named 18-man for their trip to Zambia ahead of CAF Confederation Cup game against Nkana FC.

The Zambian giants will host the Ghana Premier League on Sunday in Group C.

Kotoko will be hoping to continue their fine form after picking their first three points against Zesco United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In-form Felix Annan, goalkeeper for the side maintained his place in the team as well as midfield dynamo Kwame Bonsu and Maxwell Baakoh the winger.

Below are the 18-players;
Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe
Defenders: Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefah, Wahab Adams, Agyemang Badu, Abdul Ganiu, Habib Mohammed

Midfielders; Kwame Bonsu, Umar Bashiru, Stephen Nyarko, Jordan Opoku, Martin Antwi

Forwards; Abdul Fatau, Songne Yacouba, Naby Keita, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baako

