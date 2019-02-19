Mukarama Receives U-17 World Cup Awards From FIFA

Black Maidens attacker, Mukarama Abdulai has received her award after being named top scorer and 3rd Best Player of the 2018 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in Uruguay.

The Northern Ladies forward was presented the two awards by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana FA at a short ceremony.

Mukarama scored 7 goals together with Spain’s Claudia Pina out of 86 goals scored.

She got goals in Ghana’s run to the quarterfinals of the competition where they lost 4-2 on penalties to Mexico after the match ended 2-2 after regulation time.

In addition to Mexico, Abdulai got goals against New Zealand, Uruguay and Finland in the group stages.

In terms of the Best Player ratings, Abdulai was 3rd behind Spain’s Claudia Pena, and Mexico’s Nicole Perez.