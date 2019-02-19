NC Denies Demanding Academic Qualification From GFA Presidential Hopefuls

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has rubbished claims that they have proposed to demand academic qualification from individuals who are interested in vying for any position at the Ghana FA.

Reports have been attributed to the committee that they have set qualification criteria for interested parties who want to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as the President of the Ghana Football Association but the NC has vehemently denied those reports.

According to Daniel Kwaku Yeboah, who is the Public Relations Officer for the committee, the reports are unsubstantiated and gravely false as the committee has not set such criteria.

“It’s not true. The committee has not set any criteria of that sort. We don’t know where those reports are coming from,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com

“Wherever those reports are coming from, I don’t know but what I know is that they aren’t coming from the NC.

“In any case, if the reports are attributed to any of the ad-hoc committees, that will be strange because none of those committees was given that mandate.

“Again, even if they did, that can only be a recommendation and not binding on the committee to implement at all cost,” he added.

This will surely come as huge relief to most of the presidential hopefuls of the FA who have been jostling around for Degree Certificates following the hint of the criteria.

With some of the hopefuls boasting of HND and Diploma certificates, the dream of becoming GFA President was over for them following the Master’s Degree qualification reports.

But the same will not be the case as the NC has rubbished the reports, offering a leeway to the hopefuls whose educational qualifications would have been a hindrance to their presidential dreams.