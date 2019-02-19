Kim Grant Unimpressed With Lack Of Competitive Football

Hearts of Oak boss Kim Grant says he is worried about the lack of competition for clubs following the cancellation of the Special Competition by the Normalisation Committee.

The proposed special competition which was meant to keep the 16 Premier League and 48 Division One clubs busy has been cancelled after the clubs and the Normalization Committee failed to arrive at a common grounds.

The cancellation has left the former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director worried after spending months preparing for the start of the competition.

"The NC competition cancellation has affected a lot of players, not just us, all the other teams have also worked hard to prepare and this is a mental thing for the players that they need to re-energize and pick themselves again," he told Asempa FM.

"The top brass need to understand they cannot stop and start as they want because it affects players physically and mentally.

"From now on I am going to do more technical work and we might even allow the players to go home," Grant added.

The former Ghana international has been involved in as many friendly games since being as head coach in November 2018.