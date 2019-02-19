Ghana Football Needs Good Governance Not Academic Qualification - Kojo Addae-Mensah

Chief Executive Officer of DataBank and staunch Asante Koyoko supporter, Kojo Addae-Mensah says he is surprised at the proposal of the Normalisation Committee to introduce academic qualifications as a measure for persons who are interested in the contesting the FA Presidency and the Executive Committee positions.

On Monday, report went viral that an Ad-hoc committee of the Normalisation Committee have proposed that educational qualifications be introduced to persons who will want to contest for top positions at the Ghana Football Association.

It is believed that only persons with Masters can contest for the Ghana Football Association Presidency as well as persons with Degrees will contest for the Executive Committee positions.

"I am surprised by this proposal of the masters degree requirement for GFA aspirants but let’s see if Congress will approve it, Kojo Addae-Mensah told Happy FM.

In his opinion, there have been some personalities in football who have been successful without educational certificates and the problem of Ghana football is about governance and not educational qualification or certification.

"The fact that you have a degree or not is not the issue at stake. Our problem is with governance. There are people with no degree or masters degree but they have done well in the footballing sector.

"We should run seminars and skills training to equip football people with knowledge.

"There are some people who couldn’t continue their education maybe because of financial challenges not necessarily because they were not intelligent", he added.