FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago

Didier Deschamps Speaks Out About Maurizio Sarri’s N’Golo Kante Decision

By Daily Star
FRANCE boss Didier Deschamps is not concerned by N’Golo Kante’s role at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.

Kante established himself as one of the world’s leading defensive midfielders but has been given box-to-box duties by Sarri.

Jorginho, who joined Chelsea from Napoli alongside the Italian boss, has been given the anchorman role instead.

The Italy international is used by Sarri as a register to implement a possession-based style of play but he has struggled to impress.

Deschamps was asked if he was worried about Kante's new role, and he replied: "No, it happens with other players (to play in different positions with the club and the national team).

"I saw that his coach preferred to see him in a more offensive position because he has a player, Jorginho, who plays in this position a little lower.

"N'Golo Kante is able to play in several positions. He is a modern player, a modern midfielder.

"When he is with me in the French national team, he has a great importance in this lower position. He is very important defensively and in the organisation of the game.

"Each coach has his formation, a different vision but I'm not worried about that.

"It's rather a good thing that players are versatile and can play in different formations or positions."

Sarri is under mounting pressure at Chelsea following the 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round defeat to Manchester United.

Under Herrera and Paul Pogba did the damage in the first half as Chelsea toiled after the break as they hunted a way back in the tie.

Blues fans were heading chanting ‘F*** Sarriball’ and they booed some of his substitutions.

When asked for his thoughts on the reaction from the crowd, he replied: “I’m worried about the results, not the fans.

“Of course I can understand the situation and I can understand our fans because the result wasn’t good and we are out of the FA Cup, but I’m worried at the moment about our results.

“It’s very easy (to create a more positive feeling). If we are able to win three or four matches in a row it will be very easy. It’s difficult to win five matches in a row.”

