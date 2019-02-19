Queens’ Duo Florence, Linda Inducted Into Robert Morris University Athletic Hall Of Fame

Black Queens duo Florence Dadson and Linda Eshun were on Saturday inducted into the Robert Morris University Athletic Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony was held alongside the University’s Annual Signing Day Celebration at the school’s Athletic Convocation Centre in Arlington Heights.

Florence, based in the US and married to Philadelphia Union star David Accam, was present to receive her award.

On the other hand, Linda, who plays for Icelandic side UMF Grindavik, could not make it to the ceremony and her award was received by her former coach, Kurt Melcher.

“Congratulations to our former players Florence Dadson and Linda Eshun on their induction into the RMU Athletic Hall of Fame today! Great to see Florence and former coach Kurt Melcher who accepted Linda’s award on her behalf. Good luck this season in Iceland Linda,” a statement in the University’s official Twitter page read.

The duo join compatriots Fati Mohammed (2015), Kulu Tahaya (2013), Mavis Danso (2013), Elizabeth Baidoo (2011) and Alberta Sackey (2011) who were also inducted into the Robert Morris Athletic Hall of Fame.