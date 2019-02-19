Demanding Academic Requirement Before Contesting GFA President Is 'Gibberish' - Al Wahab

Farouk Al Wahab, a former Hearts of Oak management member believes there is no need to demand for an academic qualification before anybody contests for the Ghana FA presidency.

On Monday, report emerged that the ad hoc committee of the Normalisation Committee has recommended that all qualified candidates who want to contest for seats on Executive Committee must be degree holders.

However, the Ghana Football Association presidential candidates must have a masters degree as a basic requirement but the seasoned football administrator says this proposal if true is unworkable.

"If the Normalisation Committee ad hoc made this recommendation then I find it very disappointing,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

"They should show me the people who started our football and tell me they are masters degree holders.

"They haven’t done their core mandate as an NC.

"The next GFA president should have a masters degree in what? They should be specific, but to be honest, this proposal is nonsense. It’s just nonsensical to me.”

He added that: ”The Normalization committee have their three main mandate to achieve but they’re delaying time with some of these things.

"To be able to manage soccer you must be passionate so we don’t need this kind of gimmicks.

"The Normalization committee should check the board members of Barcelona and tell me how many of them have degrees and masters degrees. Having a degree or a masters degree doesn’t make you the best to manage football.

"Certificate is a validation of someone classroom sitting but the experience is learned on the field and street.

"Is it suggesting that Alhaji Grusah [King Faisal owner and president] doesn’t have a degree or masters degree can’t do the job? Can a masters degree buy the knowledge and experience of football that he has ?”