Bribery And Corruption Affected My Career - Former Hearts Coach

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Mohammed Ahmed Polo has disclosed that ‘bribery and corruption’ affected his coaching despite his vast experience in the game.

According to the former Ghanaian international, football is the country has been soiled with bribery and corruption with national team coaches given jobs they do not deserve.

His comments come after the shambolic display of the Black Satellites in the just ended U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger.

“I read that there were a lot of envelopes moving round in camp to influence the Coach and that made him changed the squad he assembled 6 months before the tournament,” he told Ashh FM.

“Jimmy Corbblah dropped the players he had been in camp with for 6 months and brought in different players so how do you expect them to play as a team and perform well in the tournament,” he added.

“Ghana football is all about bribery and corruption and that has affected my career as a Coach.”

Mohammed Polo is considered one of the best footballers to come out of Ghana. He won the 1978 Cup of Nations with the Black Stars.