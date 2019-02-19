Gov't Rubbishes 442gh.com's Claims Of Extending Normalization Committee's Mandate

The Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of the government of Ghana has rubbished reports that the government has extended the mandate of the Normalisation Committee.

On Monday, football news portal, 442.gh.com claimed the Normalisation Committee has asked the Presidency to ask for an extension of their mandate which ends on 31 March.

According to the portal, the four-member committee argued in their letter to the Presidency that, combining their core mandate with that of preparing the Black Stars for the 2019 AFCON tournament has taken a toll on their work and as such is making them run behind schedule.

However, the portal further insisted that the Presidency has agreed to extend the mandate of the Dr Kofi Amoah led Normalisation committee by five more months but it needs to be first approved by FIFA before an official announcement will be made.

However, a communique from the Sports Ministry, signed by their communications consultant, Ahmed Osumanu Halid says the publication is false.

Below is the statement from the Sports Ministry

The Normalization Committee of the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) has not submitted any proposal to the Presidency for an extension of its mandate.

This was confirmed when the Communications Consultant, Mr. Ahmed Osumanu Halid contacted the Chairman of the NC to ascertain the veracity on the above-mentioned story.

He flatly debunked the story by stating that " the Normalization Committee has not sent any proposal to the Presidency for an extension of its mandate".

The general public is hereby being advised to treat the story published on 442gh.com by Chief Seidu Adamu as falsehood and should be disregarded as such.

*Signed*

Mr. Ahmed Osumanu Halid Communications Consultant