Manchester United To Visit Wolves In FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Manchester United were drawn away to Wolves in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side knocked out holders Chelsea on Monday.

Pep Guardiola's quadruple-chasing Manchester City face a second successive trip to Wales, with Championship side Swansea their opponents.

Watford will host Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road in a repeat of the 2016 FA Cup semi-final, while 2004 FA Cup finalists Millwall will meet Chris Hughton's Brighton.

United bounced back from their Champions League last-16 first leg defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek to beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and increase the scrutiny on Maurizio Sarri in the last of the fifth round ties.

Caretaker boss Solskjaer will now take his side on a third straight away trip in the competition with Nuno Espirito Santo's impressive Wolves the next obstacle to reaching a Wembley semi-final.

City scored four second-half goals, including two goals from Phil Foden, to end the run of League Two Newport and will continue their bid for a first FA Cup title since 2011 against Graham Potter's Swans.

Javi Gracia's Watford knocked out QPR on Friday night and their reward is a first home tie as they target a third victory over Roy Hodgson's Palace this season.

Millwall, who beat League One Wimbledon at the weekend, face Brighton in the London club's second quarter-final appearance in three seasons.

Quarter-final draw

Swansea v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton