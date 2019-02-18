Man Utd Knock Holders Chelsea Out Of FA Cup

Manchester United cruised past Chelsea into the FA Cup quarter-finals to plunge Blues boss Maurizio Sarri's reign even deeper into crisis as he felt the full fury of the club's frustrated fans.

United delivered the perfect response to their first defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League - as they eased into the last eight.

Ander Herrera converted Paul Pogba's perfect cross to give United a 31st-minute lead, and Pogba doubled the advantage right on half-time when he dived to head Marcus Rashford's delivery past Kepa Arrizabalaga, who should have done better.

As Chelsea slumped tamely to another damaging defeat, their fans turned on Sarri. They jeered his substitutions, mocked his 'Sarri-ball' philosophy, demanded the return of Frank Lampard as manager, and joined United's fans in chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning".

Solskjaer had no such problems as he took the loud acclaim of United's supporters after adding another impressive victory to his collection, despite the absence of the injured Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Those fans may not have the casting vote when the decision on the club's next manager is made, but they made their feelings about Solskjaer clear on another important night for the man who hopes to succeed Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis.