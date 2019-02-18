Game Boy Now Fit And Ready For Russian Opponent, Vyacheslav Gusev

Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe who suffered a hand injury in training which necessitated the postponement of his scheduled WBO Africa lightweight title defence from Saturday, January 26 to a new date of February 23, 2019, has expressed his readiness to fight on Asamoah Gyan Fight Night 2, as he is now fully fit.

His Russian opponent, Vyacheslav Gusev who's flight was scheduled will land in Accra any moment before the weigh for the fight which has two titles at stake.

Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe (29-1, 14 KOs) who has been signed by DiBella Entertainment fighter makes a return for what might probably be his last fight in Ghana for a long time when he defends the recently captured WBO Africa lightweight belt against experienced Russian, Vyacheslav Gusev (25-5, 8 KOs) on Asamoah Gyan Fight Night 2 at Bukom Boxing Arena.

Also at stake will be the WBO Global and IBF international titles, and the Game Boy says he is coming up with a new show, new technique and new arsenals to end the fight on time if the opportunity comes.

His new managers in the USA, Di Bella Entertainment have lined up a package for him to move on and win more titles, with the WBA and WBO champion as their target.

As part of the plans, he will move on to train and continue his boxing career in the USA, where he can rub shoulders with the best of the best.

Tagoe’s journey in boxing has not been all that smooth as he encountered problems and difficulties with opponents, managers, the media and even fans.

But as he matures he is learning and has learnt a lot.

After February 2019, the Game Boy will open a new chapter and he believes he can gain a world title this year.

Meanwhile, Richie Commey, the new IBF Lightweight champion does not believe two Ghanaians should fight over a title when there are other titles to chase for, a declared that Tagoe is not in his plans for now as he is planning to reign for a long time and possibly unify the world lightweight titles.