IOC President Invites GOC

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has extended an invitation to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president, Ben Nunoo Mensah to visit the IOC headquarters in Switzerland.

Ben Nunoo Mensah who disclosed the news said it was good for Ghana as a nation to receive such an honourable invitation.

He said while in Switzerland, they would have the opportunity to discuss Olympic Solidarity, Communications, Legal and Constitutional issues.

The GOC president would be accompanied by the General Secretary, Richard Akpokavie and another member of the executive board of the GOC.

Ben Nunoo Mensah recently attended an ANOCA meeting in Burkina Faso where the continental body has decided to support African athletes to win medals in Tokyo 2010 Olympic Games.