Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Athletics

IOC President Invites GOC

By Sammy Heywood Okine
IOC President Invites GOC

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has extended an invitation to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president, Ben Nunoo Mensah to visit the IOC headquarters in Switzerland.

Ben Nunoo Mensah who disclosed the news said it was good for Ghana as a nation to receive such an honourable invitation.

He said while in Switzerland, they would have the opportunity to discuss Olympic Solidarity, Communications, Legal and Constitutional issues.

The GOC president would be accompanied by the General Secretary, Richard Akpokavie and another member of the executive board of the GOC.

Ben Nunoo Mensah recently attended an ANOCA meeting in Burkina Faso where the continental body has decided to support African athletes to win medals in Tokyo 2010 Olympic Games.

Athletics
Powered By Modern Ghana
ANOCA To Support African Athletes To Win Olympic Medals
Conquerors Unbeaten In Ghana Rugby Championship
Disciplinary / Grievances / Dispute Resolution Subcommittee Of GOC Presents Report
Disciplinary/Grievances/ Dispute Resolution Subcommittee Of The GOC Presents Report
TOP STORIES

Ghana Maritime Boss Resigns, GPHA Boss Packing For Overage I...

58 minutes ago

Landlords To Be Prosecuted For Renting To Illegal Immigrants

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line