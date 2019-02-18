Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
2 hours ago

CK Akunnor Implore Kotoko Supporters To Help End Songne Yacouba's Goal Drought

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Head coach of Asante Kotoko, CK Akunnor has implored the supporters of the club to aid end Songne Yacouba's goal-scoring drought.

The 27-year-old is struggling to find the back of the net after seven competitive matches played.

Despite struggling to score goals for the club, the Burkinabe forward has assisted five times in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Ahead of their third Group C game against Nkana FC in Zambia, the former Dreams FC and Ashgold gaffer has called on the supporters of the club to help rejuvenate the goal-scoring prowess of the striker.

"The supporters should work on their spiritual beliefs to help end Songne Yacouba's goal drought," he told Nhyira FM.

"But for us [Technical team], our spiritual part was the personal training we had with him which was a success," he added.

Asante Kotoko are expected to leave Ghana on Wednesday.

