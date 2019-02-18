Songne Yacouba's Struggle Has Nothing To Do With Black Magic - George Amoako

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has rubbished claims that Songne Yacouba is under a spell.

The Burkinabe import has failed to score in seven competitive matches in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Yacouba has assisted five times in the competition so far.

However, a former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Sarfo Gyamfi in an interview with Accra based Asempa FM insisted that Hearts of Oak ladies lured the striker to bed and cast a spell on him.

But Mr Amoako insists it is always normal for strikers to struggle in front of goals.

"Sogne Yacouba's goal drought is nothing related to black magic, its normal with strikers," he told Westgold FM.

Ahead of the Nkana FC clash on Sunday, he said, "We are told Nkana FC haven't lost at home in Africa since 1976, but records are definitely meant to be broken," he said.

Kotoko will be hosted by the Zambian giants in their Group C game.