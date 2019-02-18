CK Akunnor Told To Work On Songne Yacouba

Ibrahim Tanko has called on Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akonnor to reignite his top striker, Songne Yacouba.

The Burkinabe import is struggling to find the back of the net in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup but have assisted five times in the competition so far.

According to Tanko, it is normal in football for a striker to experience a goal drought as happening to Yacouba now but suggested that Coach Akonnor should have time and assist the striker to rediscover his scoring boots.

“Akonnor is a former player so he understands. He will surely work on Yacouba to help him score again,” he told Nhyira FM.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko also hailed Felix Annan, for his wonderful display against Zesco United.

The former WAFA shot-stopper saved a penalty and also made some mind-blowing saves to help Kokoto beat Zesco 2-1 in Kumasi.

"Felix Annan is doing well and we shall invite him into Black Stars if he performs more than the other goalkeepers,” he said.

Tanko further indicated that that national team call-ups are done based on merit.