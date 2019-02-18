Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
30 minutes ago | Football News

Hearts To Engage Liberty Professionals In Friendly On Wednesday

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Accra Hearts of Oak will host Liberty Professionals in a friendly encounter at the Pobiman training ground on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rainbow colours team have won 12 of their last 14 friendlies under coach Kim Grant and will be hoping to maintain their impressive form by beating the Dansoman based club.

Hearts were scheduled to play Dreams FC but the match was called off last week.

