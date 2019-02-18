30 minutes ago | Football News Hearts To Engage Liberty Professionals In Friendly On Wednesday By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Accra Hearts of Oak will host Liberty Professionals in a friendly encounter at the Pobiman training ground on Wednesday afternoon.The Rainbow colours team have won 12 of their last 14 friendlies under coach Kim Grant and will be hoping to maintain their impressive form by beating the Dansoman based club.Hearts were scheduled to play Dreams FC but the match was called off last week. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Hearts To Engage Liberty Professionals In Friendly On Wednesday
Accra Hearts of Oak will host Liberty Professionals in a friendly encounter at the Pobiman training ground on Wednesday afternoon.
The Rainbow colours team have won 12 of their last 14 friendlies under coach Kim Grant and will be hoping to maintain their impressive form by beating the Dansoman based club.
Hearts were scheduled to play Dreams FC but the match was called off last week.