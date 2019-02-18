Takyi Arhin Reveals Why Normalization Committee Are Seeking For Extension

Vociferous football administrator, Takyi Arhin claims the Normalisation Committee are looking to extend their stay because of the bonuses they are enjoying.

The Normalisation Committee mandate is expected to end on 31 March 2019 where their work will be reviewed by FIFA.

However, with less than two months for their mandate to end, it looks the Committee is at sail pace with their work and are looking to be at the helm of affairs till the Africa Cup of Nations is held in Egypt.

Dr Kofi Amoah, who is the chairman of the committee who takes $6500 as a monthly bonus, described the bonus as ‘national service" allowance’.

The four-member committee had earlier insisted they were doing a sacrificial job which earns them no financial rewards.

But according to the Techiman Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer, the bonuses they are enjoying at the FA is the reason why they want to prolong their stay.

He also revealed that two members on the committee have written their resignation letters and are likely to step down by the end of the month.