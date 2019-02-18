Modern Ghana logo

No Ghanaian Player Named In CAF U-20 Of Nation Best XI

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF have named the best XI of the just ended U-20 Africa Cup of Nations without the inclusion of Ghanaian player.

Mali who eliminated Ghana in the group stage emerged champions after beating Senegal on penalties to win their first U-20 AFCON trophy on Sunday evening.

CAF released its best players of the tournament and surprisingly has no Ghanaian player on the list, despite some fine individual performances from Kudus Mohammed and Emmanuel Lomotey who got two goals in the tournament.

The best eleven was dominated by runner up Senegal who had four players, followed by Mali with three, Nigeria with two, and one each from Niger and South Africa.

Mali, Senegal, Nigeria and South Africa will represent Africa in the U-20 World Cup in Poland.

