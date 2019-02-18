Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
32 minutes ago

CAF CC: Kotoko To Depart On Wednesday For Nkana FC Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko will leave the shores of the country on Wednesday for their third group game against Nkana FC in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors despite after losing their first group game have been impressive and bounced back to winning ways against Zesco United on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium defeating them by 2:1.

Kotoko will be hoping to grab their first away win in the competition.

CK Akunnor is set to name squad for the trip to Zambia.

However, Nkana FC suffered a home defeat to Power Dynamos in the Zambian Super League over the weekend.

