CK Akunnor Worried About Failing To Keep Clean Sheet In CAF CC

Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akunnor has expressed his worry about his team failure to keep a clean sheet in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Kotoko have managed only one clean sheet out of their six games played thus far in this year's campaign.

Akonnor who was speaking at the post-match conference verbalized his distress to the manner in which his side concedes goals and attributed the defensive blunders to miscommunication.

"You come across opponents that creates a lot of chances, it's therefore always difficult to keep a clean sheet.

"The most important thing is we won but we are surely going to work on the defense, in all I think it was a good game.

"The goal we conceded should not have happened, it was as a result of miscommunication and that is worrying but we can only work to improve by the day," he added.

Kotoko will be hosted by Zambian side, Nkana FC on Sunday in the third group game.