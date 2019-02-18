CAF CC: Dr Kwame Kyei Optimistic Of Kotoko Chances

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has set sights on winning the Caf Confederation Cup as he hopes to end the club’s jinx in the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the ongoing campaign winning one and losing one after two matches played.

Kotoko will be hosted by Zambian giants, Nkana FC in the third Group C match on Sunday.

However, addressing the entire fraternity of the club, Dr Kyei revealed that the Porcupine Warriors will clinch the Confederation Cup by the grace of God.

"First of all, I want to thank all the supporters, Ghanaians and everyone for their unflinching support.

"I have already said that the Lord will help us win this CAF Confederations Cup and celebrate at Baba Yara Sports Stadium to the glorification of the Lord.

"I have never dreamt of seeking the support of Juju from anywhere. There's no black magic anywhere, we should learn a little bit, God is the ultimate so he truly deserves the praise and commendation.

"Nobody has done anything to Songne Yacouba if this keep on repeating and get into the head of the player it will affect the player and will not help the course of the player and the club at large.

"May the good Lord keep blessing the supporters and I thank them for their enormous support. They should keep it up and definitely, the sky will be the limit," he added.