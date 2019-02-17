Dr. Kwame Kyei Enjoys Dinner With Asante Kotoko Playing Body [PHOTOS]

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei held a dinner with players and officials of the club at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

After two matches played in Group C, Kotoko are occupying the 3rd position with points and will play Nkana FC in the third group game in Zambia on Sunday.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW

