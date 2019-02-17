Modern Ghana logo

40 minutes ago | Football News

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Dr. Kwame Kyei Enjoys Dinner With Asante Kotoko Playing Body [PHOTOS]

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei held a dinner with players and officials of the club at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

After two matches played in Group C, Kotoko are occupying the 3rd position with points and will play Nkana FC in the third group game in Zambia on Sunday.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW

2172019111837 1i830o4bau kotoko7121024x628

2172019111838 1i830o4bav kotoko8121024x797

2172019111839 k5frj7u2h1 kotoko0121024x667

2172019111840 1i830o4bav kotoko02211024x662

