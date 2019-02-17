Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
48 minutes ago

Schlupp Scores As Palace March On In FA Cup

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp scored his fifth goal of the season as Crystal Palace moved into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Eagles only needed eight minutes to take the lead when Jeffrey Schlupp shot low into the net after a fine individual run.

Max Meyer headed in from Andros Townsend's header to double the visitors' lead in first-half injury time.

Schlupp’s Black Stars teammate Jordan Ayew also gave a positive account of himself as he lasted 60 minutes.

The quarter-final draw will be made after Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United and the last-eight ties will be played from 15-18 March, with winning clubs receiving £720,000 in prize money.

