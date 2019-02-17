Schlupp Scores As Palace March On In FA Cup

Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp scored his fifth goal of the season as Crystal Palace moved into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Eagles only needed eight minutes to take the lead when Jeffrey Schlupp shot low into the net after a fine individual run.

Max Meyer headed in from Andros Townsend's header to double the visitors' lead in first-half injury time.

Schlupp’s Black Stars teammate Jordan Ayew also gave a positive account of himself as he lasted 60 minutes.

The quarter-final draw will be made after Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United and the last-eight ties will be played from 15-18 March, with winning clubs receiving £720,000 in prize money.