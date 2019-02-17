Afriyie Acquah Scores As Struggling Empoli Beat Sassuolo

Ghana midfield kingpin, Afriyie Acquah was on teh scoresheet as Empoli earned their first win of 2019 after beating Sassuolo 3-0 in the Italian Serie A on Sunday afternoon.

Empoli took the lead in the 32nd minute with a sensational solo effort from Krunic.

He gathered in midfield, surged forward, shrugged off several challenges and placed a delightful lob over the on-rushing Andrea Consigli.

Moments later, Empoli doubled their advantage with another well-worked goal.

Diego Farias sprung the offside trap down the right and pulled back for Afriyie Acquah to side-foot home from 12 yards.

The goal was Acquah’s second of the season.

Farias sealed the win a stunning solo effort in the second half.

The win takes Empoli three points above the relegation zone.

Acquah joined the club on loan from Torino.