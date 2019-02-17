1 hour ago | Football News Afriyie Acquah Scores As Struggling Empoli Beat Sassuolo By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Afriyie Acquah celebrates scoring Empoli's second goal against Sassuolo Ghana midfield kingpin, Afriyie Acquah was on teh scoresheet as Empoli earned their first win of 2019 after beating Sassuolo 3-0 in the Italian Serie A on Sunday afternoon.Empoli took the lead in the 32nd minute with a sensational solo effort from Krunic.He gathered in midfield, surged forward, shrugged off several challenges and placed a delightful lob over the on-rushing Andrea Consigli.Moments later, Empoli doubled their advantage with another well-worked goal.Diego Farias sprung the offside trap down the right and pulled back for Afriyie Acquah to side-foot home from 12 yards.The goal was Acquah’s second of the season.Farias sealed the win a stunning solo effort in the second half.The win takes Empoli three points above the relegation zone.Acquah joined the club on loan from Torino. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
