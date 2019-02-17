Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
22 minutes ago | Football News

Ramos Sent Off As Real Madrid Suffer Shock Home Loss To Girona

By Wires
Ramos Sent Off As Real Madrid Suffer Shock Home Loss To Girona

Real Madrid missed the chance to go second in La Liga as Girona came from behind to record a surprise away win.

Casemiro powerfully headed in from Toni Kroos' deep cross from the right wing to give the hosts a first-half lead.

Cristhian Stuani's penalty made it 1-1 after Sergio Ramos' handball and Girona's Portu then hit the crossbar.

Portu netted the winner with a diving header after Anthony Lozano's shot had been parried before Ramos was sent off in injury time for two yellow cards.

He had been booked when he conceded the penalty and received a second caution when he attempted an overhead kick but caught a Girona player.

Home goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois went up for a corner in the 95th minute and headed goalwards but missed the target.

Real, who started the weekend in second place in the table, have slipped to third, nine points behind leaders Barcelona, who won 1-0 against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid are now second, two points clear of city rivals Real, following their 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Sergio Ramos And His 25 Real Madrid Red Cards: A Retrospective
Kevin-Prince Boateng's Home In Barcelona Robbed
Emiliano Sala: Mourners In Argentina For Funeral
Black Stars Assistance Coach Hopeful Kotoko Players Get Black Stars Call Ups
TOP STORIES

Workers Of Savanna Cement Fight Management

4 hours ago

Violence Don’t Win Polls--NPP Youth Organizer Replies NDC

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line