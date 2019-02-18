MP For Gomoa Central Hunts For Football Talents

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah has organized zonal Football gala matches in her constituency to hunt for football talents and has made a passionate appeal to Ministry of Youth and Sports to extend scouting of players for National Teams to the hinterland.

"I want to call on Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as National Sports Authority to include those of us outside cities and urban areas when scouting football talents and players for National Teams. There are talented footballers in Gomoa Central Constituency who can contribute their quota towards sports development in the country".

Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah disclosed this in an interview with newsmen after she had organized a zonal football gala matches to hunt for football talents at Gomoa Mangoase to rekindle their spirit.

According to her, there were talented footballers in Gomoa Central Constituency and beyond but they have been kept in the dark because nobody seems to care about their plight.

" It's unfortunate that talented young footballers in Gomoa Central and surrounding Districts have been left to their fate, because they have nobody to hold them by their hands to see some 'Big Men' in Accra and others cities to be included in national teams, they have been left to 'rot' in their communities.

As a Member of Parliament, I will do everything possible within my means to ensure that these talented youth are identified and are contributing their quota towards sports development in the country"

Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah expressed the hope that more of such talented players would come out to exhibit their God-Given talents anytime such events are organized for them.

" Most of these great footballers started in villages but because of one assistance or their other they have risen to the highest level of life and are being respected globally.

These youngsters in Gomoa Central can also rise to such positions to put the name of Gomoa unto global Map. This is my heart desire as their Member of Parliament.

Just as NABCO, Youth Employment, Youth In Apprenticeship, Youth In Aforeststation, Youth In Sports will also be developed for our youngsters.

I cannot do this alone without support from Nananom, Assembly Members, Parents, Teachers and stakeholders in the Sports industry especially the media to identify these great talents"

Asebu-Pomadze zone won the championship cup by beating Ekwamkrom Zone by two goals to nothing. While Osamkrom-Mangoase-Brofoyedur Zone won the bronze after beating Gomoa Lome Zone by three Goals to nothing.

The Zonal teams were drawn from Abonyi-Abaasa, Aboso-Benso, Ekroful-Akropong and Gomoa Afransi.

The Gomoa Central Constituency Youth Organizer, Mr. Takyi Idan disclosed that sports clubs would soon be formed in Basic and Senior High Schools in the constituency to identify talented footballers and other Sports disciplines.

He announced that various keep fit clubs would also be engaged to be battle ready for 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

"Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah is going to maintain the Seat for NPP and to make History in Gomoa Central, take my words," Takyi Idan assured the MP

Alhaji Omar Adam, Gomoa Central Constituency Chairman lauded Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah for her selfless leadership which he said had raised the image of NPP in the constituency

He noted that he and his Executives would always be available and to work assiduously towards full implementation of her vision and mission to improve the lives of the people.