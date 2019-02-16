Boxers Show Class At Week 8 Of Bukom Fist Of Fury At Osu

The eighth edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League was held on Friday 15th February 2019 at the forecourt of the Osu Mantse Palace in the memory of two boxing officials who have passed on.

The programme featured fighters from Wisdom Gym, Akotoku Academy, Attoh Quarshie Gym, PPBA, CSPY, Sea View Gym, Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation and Seconds out Gym.

The new IBF Lightweight World Champion, Richard Commey made a special appearance and interacted with boxers and fans.

He advised the boys to work hard, be disciplined and take their spiritual lives seriously in order to achieve success at the highest level. Also, Ofori Asare, Head Coach of the national team; Black Bombers, expressed his gratitude to Commey’s manager, Michael Amoo- Bediako for his contributions to the team.

The event officials all wore red strips of cloth around their arms to honour the memory of their deceased colleague, Rosemary Ametepe and Ben Tawiah who passed away. This unfortunate event happened on 30th January 2019.

The evening’s bouts were action packed with many Black Bombers on the bill and a special bout was staged between Felix Nunoo of Attoh Quarshie Gym and Emmanuel Quartey of Bronx Gym.

The results of the bouts are as follows:

John Commey of Wisdom Gym was given the win over Abdul Aziz Seidu of Akotoku Academy on points, and Abdul Wahid Omar of Wisdom Gym also won via Unanimous Decision against William Attoh of Akotoku Academy.

Abubakar Quartey of Wisdom Gym used his experience to win over Abdul Baki Adam of Akotoku Academy on points before Sulemanu Tetteh of Wisdom Gym won via Split decision against Michael Nelson of Akotoku Academy

Michael Abban of PPBA was declared winner over Derek Mensah of Attoh Quarshie Gym, while Issah Inusah, Daniel Oduro, and Money Sowah from Attoh Quarshie Gym had walkovers.

Isaac Neequaye of Sea View Gym had victory over Michael O. Doku of CSPY, as Gabriel Coffie of Sea View Gym over punched Emmanuel Sackey of CSPY.

Mohammed Aryeetey of Sea View Gym won via Unanimous Decision against Moses Adjei of CSPY, while Francis Busli of Sea View Gym got a walkover.

Daniel Plange of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation won via Unanimous Decision against Christopher King of Seconds Out Gym.

Akai Nettey of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation won via Unanimous Decision against Ebenezer Kolobee of Seconds Out Gym, while Holy Dogbeto of Seconds Out Gym beat Eric Asante of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation on points.

Abraham Mensah of Seconds Out Gym beat Mohammed Fuseini of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation in a split decision.

The special bout between Felix Nunoo of Attoh Quarshie Gym and Emmanuel Quartey of Bronx Boxing Gym did not disappoint: with Felix Nunoo being adjudged the winner.

Spectator turnout was quite commendable and they were thoroughly entertained by the evening’s bouts and the presence of Richard Commey inspired the Boxers to give off their best.