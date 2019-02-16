Richard Commey Gives Thumbs Up To Bukom Fist Of Fury Boxing League

New IBF Lightweight champion, Richard Commey has commended the planners and organisers of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and advised boxers to grab the chance of fighting regularly to sharpen their skills.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the forecourt of the Osu Manste’s Palace where the eighth week of the League was held, he said he never had the opportunity of fighting in an exciting and interesting well-organized programme with well-dressed officials.

“This programme is very good and will keep our boxers in form to be ready at any time, and give off good fights where ever they are called,” he said

Commey expressed that his status has changed as a world champion, but still remains humble, cool and disciplined.

“Home sweet home, am happy to be back home to contribute to boxing in Ghana, God has blessed me and I will be grateful always, with hard work we have reached here” he added

He praised his manager, Mike Amoo-Bediako and hinted that Streetwise is hunting for young rising boxers who are capable of becoming world champions.

According to Commey, Ghana is blessed with many boxing talents and they must be helped out to break the chains of poverty in the ghettos and slums.

The 8th-week programme was well attended and as usual, the fans behaved very well.

Ghana Boxing Federation President, George Lamptey was very happy with the attendance and performance of the boxers, especially members of the Black Bombers who have good opposition but proved to be experienced and exposed.

Stephen Ashie, President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) who was there with his drummers and singers cheered the boxers and lighted up the venue.