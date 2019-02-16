“Songne Yacouba Is Not Worried About His Goal Drought” – Agent

Agent of Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba, has stated the player is not worried about his current goal drought despite several concerns about his lack of scoring in front of a goal post.

Yacouba has gone seven games without finding the back of the net for the Porcupine Warriors. He is also yet to score for Kotoko in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup after missing several goal scoring opportunities when Kotoko won 2-1 at home against Zesco United.

The striker has provided many assists in Kotoko’s recent games but is yet to score any himself.

Speaking to Ashh FM, his agent, Kay Gyasi debunked any rumours about the player being worried about his current form.

“Songne Yacouba is not worried about his goal drought and he believes the goals will flow at the right time. Kotoko supporters should be calm and keep supporting Songne Yacouba and I know things will start working for him very soon.

“The goal drought of Songne Yacouba is not anything attributed to spiritualism so we should just support him and give him time. I can also say his goal drought can also be attributed to the lack of competitive games in the country.

“The system of play in the Kotoko team has changed and every player on the field can score in games,” he said.

Kotoko head coach C.K. Akunnor also revealed in an interview with Happy FM that the club is putting in place a special training to help the striker regain his goal scoring form.

Kotoko will play Nkana FC in their next CAF Confederation Cup as they seek to progress out of the group stage.