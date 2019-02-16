Black Stars Assistance Coach Hopeful Kotoko Players Get Black Stars Call Ups

Ibrahim Tanko

Ghana Black Stars assistance coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has opened up on chances of Asante Kotoko players getting call ups for the Black Stars in their upcoming games for next month.

Asante Kotoko players have been involved in competitive games over the past few days and might have caught the eyes of the Black Stars technical team. Kotoko lost to Al Hilal in the opener of their CAF Confederations Cup before defeating Zesco United 2-1 at home.

Ibrahim Tanko, who couldn’t hide his joy of seeing the Porcupine Warriors play, made the revelation on Joy FM. “We have been watching them, myself, coach Kwasi Appiah and Maxwell Konadu have been monitoring the team, they are the ones playing competitive football in the country and there are a lot of the players who are doing well so we are monitoring them.

“In March we have a game against Kenya and one friendly match so hopefully we will give some of them the chance,” he stated.

The Black Stars will play against Kenya next month as part of their qualifier for the next African Cup of Nations.