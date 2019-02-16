Footballer Who ‘Had Two Babies On Same Day With Different Women’ Ordered To Take DNA Test

A Champions League footballer faces being confirmed as the father to two children born on the same day to separate mothers.

Red Star Belgrade's Lorenzo Ebecilio is the player at the centre of the unusual triangle.

The 27-year-old was apparently in two different relationships with Anna Bagajeva and Daria Danilina, with the women subsequently giving birth on January 17, 2017.

Last year, both women appeared on Russian TV show 'Let Someone Talk' to tell their story.

A DNA test on the show revealed there was a 90 per cent chance both children had been fathered by Ebecilio, who played against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this season.

But a judge wants a further medical test to confirm the findings.

Ebecilio has until February 23 to come forward and submit evidence.

The Netherlands youth international is already considered the father of Matteo, the son of Danilina, having been pictured with the boy.

However, Bagajeva claims he is also the biological father of her daughter Malena and is demanding financial support.

The player's attorney said last year the player would assist, however, no funds have since been forthcoming it's claimed.

If a resolution is not reached by the deadline outlined by the judge, Ebecilio, 27, will be deemed the father of both children.

After spells at Ajax and Metalurh Donetsk, Ebercilio joined Anzhi in 2015 and met Bagajeva the following summer.

Time with APOEL followed - when he played against Tottenham - before moving to Red Star in June 2018.

He has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, including against Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Europe's premier club competition.