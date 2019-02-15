Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago | Football News

Martial And Lingard Ruled Out For Up To Three Weeks

By Goal.com
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will miss out on Manchester United's clashes with Chelsea and Liverpool due to injury.

Lingard and Martial were forced out of this week's Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively.

As a result, they'll miss the club's FA Cup clash with Chelsea on Monday as well as a Premier League battle with title contenders Liverpool on February 24.

One possible replacement named was 17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood but the youngster is also injured, preventing him from making his debut in their stead.

"I think they'll be out for two-to-three weeks," Solskjaer said of the two.

"Then you're looking at young players, Mason Greenwood, it's your time to step in, and he's injured, unfortunately, out for a couple of weeks as well.

"Sometimes that's how the luck goes but Mason will get his chance."

Lingard was forced out of the 2-0 defeat to PSG late in the first half, replaced by a relatively ineffective Alexis Sanchez in stoppage time.

Solskjaer himself said there was little he could do to help the struggling Chilean, who failed to make an impact in his appearance.

Martial, meanwhile, was removed at halftime after carrying an injury through the first half, as Solskjaer was forced into making two changes.

