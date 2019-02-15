Asante Kotoko To Deploy Special Training For Under Performing Yacouba

Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, C.K. Akunnor has disclosed the club is putting in place a special training for out of form player, Sogne Yacouba.

The special training is to help Yacouba, who is currently on a seven game goal drought to regain his scoring prowess. The Burkinabe striker has been providing assists but the coach expects more from him infront of goal.

Sogne Yacouba, despite registring two assists against Zesco United in the CAF Confederations Cup, missed series of chances in the game that saw Kotoko win by two goals to one. He has been instrumental infront of goal but lack the final edge to finish off chances.

In an interview with Happy FM, Coach C.K. Akunnor has revealed the technical team is trying all they can to aid the striker regain his goal scoring form.

“Sogne Yacouba has given us a lot and continuously providing assists for the team. We are going to have a special training for him because he is one player we seriously need in the team. We will make him comeback stronger with his goal scoring abilities,” Akunnor said in the interview.

Kotoko will travel to Zambia to face Nkana FC in the third group game of the CAF Confederations Cup.