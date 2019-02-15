Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

CK Akuunor Applauds Kotoko Goalkeeper's Trainer For Felix Annan's Impressive Form

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CK Akuunor Applauds Kotoko Goalkeeper's Trainer For Felix Annan's Impressive Form

Charles Kwablan Akunor has applauded Asante Kotoko goalkeeper's trainer Joe Baah for Felix Annan's incredible form.

The 22-year-old has been in stupendous form and made the difference in the Porcupine Warriors victory over Zesco United in the CAF Confederations Cup last Wednesday.

The former WAFA man saved a penalty and his last-minute save from Zesco forward Rahim Osumanu has drawn plaudits from many but C.K Akunor believes the most praise should go to Joe Baah.

"Felix Annan is number one in the country. I don’t want to exaggerate but he’s the best and it’s a fact. We are very happy to have him. He is the vice-captain and he has a say in the team and he speaks very well and very intelligent. We can’t ask for more," he told Happy FM's Ohene Bampoe Brenya on the Anopa Bosuo Show.

"The fact that Felix was able to save that penalty is a plus for the goalkeeper’s coach Joe Baah and the whole technical team".

"Felix Annan was aware of the direction of the ball. Joe Baah gave him the perfect direction and Felix was smart and saved the penalty".

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Sala's Body Arrives In Argentina
King Faisal Will Bounce Back Stronger — Alhaji Gruzah
Richard Ofori Rated Among Players With Highest Play Time In Absa PL
CAF CC: We Have Mapped Up A Strategy Against Nkana FC - CK Akunnor
TOP STORIES

GPHA Woman Killed By Strangulation and Asphyxia —Report

3 hours ago

AWW Saga: I Only Heard About The Masked Men Through The Medi...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line