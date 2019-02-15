CK Akuunor Applauds Kotoko Goalkeeper's Trainer For Felix Annan's Impressive Form

Charles Kwablan Akunor has applauded Asante Kotoko goalkeeper's trainer Joe Baah for Felix Annan's incredible form.

The 22-year-old has been in stupendous form and made the difference in the Porcupine Warriors victory over Zesco United in the CAF Confederations Cup last Wednesday.

The former WAFA man saved a penalty and his last-minute save from Zesco forward Rahim Osumanu has drawn plaudits from many but C.K Akunor believes the most praise should go to Joe Baah.

"Felix Annan is number one in the country. I don’t want to exaggerate but he’s the best and it’s a fact. We are very happy to have him. He is the vice-captain and he has a say in the team and he speaks very well and very intelligent. We can’t ask for more," he told Happy FM's Ohene Bampoe Brenya on the Anopa Bosuo Show.

"The fact that Felix was able to save that penalty is a plus for the goalkeeper’s coach Joe Baah and the whole technical team".

"Felix Annan was aware of the direction of the ball. Joe Baah gave him the perfect direction and Felix was smart and saved the penalty".