Richard Ofori Rated Among Players With Highest Play Time In Absa PL

Black Stars short stopper, Richard Ofori, is among players with the highest play time in the South Africa league this season.

The 25-year-old former Wa All Stars goalkeeper is said to have played all the 20 league matches for Maritzburg this season and lasting the entire 1800 minutes.

Ofori has the same minutes under his sleeves as a compatriot, Siyanda Xulu and Darren Keet who plays for Bidvest Wits.

The Absa Premiership has become one of the favourite destinations for most Ghanaian players with the likes of Lawrence Lartey (Ajax Cape Town), Awal Mohammed (Maritzburg), John Awuah (Bloemfontein), Frank Sarfo Gyamfi (Maritzburg) among others all plying their trade.

However, Ofori is the only Ghanaian to have completed all the 20 league matches played so far without being substituted.

Coach Kwesi Appiah would be excited by this latest news as he prepares to assemble his team for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament slated for Egypt in June.

Despite his consistent performance for Pietermaritzburg-based club, the Ghana first choice goalkeeper has not been able to help his side scale the relegation tide.

Maritzburg United are currently occupying the foot of the Absa Premier League table with just 14 points from 20 games, scoring just nine goals and conceding 19.

Other players with more minutes in the Absa league include Tebogo Tlolane for Chippa United – 20 games, 1787 minutes, Luckyboy Mokoena for Highlands Park – 20 games, 1773 minutes and Ronwen Williams for SuperSport United – 19 games, 1710 minutes.

The rest are Daniel Akypeyi for Chippa and Kaizer Chiefs – 19 games, 1710 minutes, Lantshene Phalane for Bloemfontein Celtic – 19 games, 1710 minutes, Sifiso Hlanti for Bidvest Wits – 19 games, 1697 minutes and Happy Jele for Orlando Pirates – 19 games, 1695 minutes.