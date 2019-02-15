All You Need To Know About The Asamoah Gyan DNA Saga

If you were one of the people who has been waiting for the DNA results pertaining to the paternity of the children of Asamoah Gyan, worry no more as the results have arrived.

Sources close to Asamoah Gyan’s wife have disclosed that the results of the DNA test show that all the three kids come from one man and that is no other person but Asamoah Gyan!

Anonymous sources at Medilab, the laboratory where the test was held have revealed to media that the DNA samples were taken from the Gyans, Asamoah Gyan, Gifty Gyan and the three children – Frederick Gyan, Raphael Gyan and Ohemaa Gyan prove that all the children belong to Asamoah Gyan.

Medilab Ghana was said to have taken the samples taken from the Gyans abroad to one of the top-most reliable Diagnostic Laboratories in India where the test was conducted.

Before the samples were taken abroad, Medilab had conducted their own version of testing at Ridge in Accra on January 6 this year under the strict supervision of Asamoah Gyan’s elder brother, Baffour Gyan.

While it was revealed earlier that Asamoah Gyan has reportedly refused to talk to Gifty or the three children since August 2018 when he filed for an annulment in court, it is not immediately clear what impact this DNA results will have on the relationship with the kids.

Asamoah Gyan who last year said he is “broke” also reportedly said he could only afford to give his wife who is resident in the UK and his three children Ghc3000 (500 pounds) every month.