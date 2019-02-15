We Need Ghc3,000 To End Yocouba’s Goal Drought - Kotoko Chief

Ashanti Regional chairman for Asante Kotoko, Benjamin Obeng Sekyere has confirmed that people who don't have the club at heart have cast spell on striker Sogne Yacouba.

Yacouba has failed to score in seven competitive matches for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Despite being wasteful on Wednesday against Zesco United, the Yacoubaassistedd all the two goals scored.

However, Obeng Sekyere believes the lanky forward's goal drought is as a result of someone who wants the striker to fail at the club and he is embarking on a campaign to raise funds to spiritually set free the striker.

“We need Ghc 3,000 to solve Yacouba’s goal drought issue and I believe after that, he will start scoring for the team," he told Sikka FM.

“Songne Yacouba’s goal drought is spiritual so everyone who supports Kotoko should come on board to help the player get his scoring form.

“If the spiritual problems around Songne Yacouba are not solved, he can’t even score a penalty goal for Kotoko so we the supporters must wake up and help the player," he added.

Sogne Yacouba has however registered 5 assists for Asante Kotoko in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

Kotoko will be hosted by Nkana FC in the next match in Group C.