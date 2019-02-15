CAF CC: Yusif Chibsah Urges Kotoko To Win Away Matches To Enhance Qualification

Former Ghana midfielder, Yuisf Chibsah has called on Asante Kotoko to win matches away from home to enhance their chances of making it to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League side have three points from two games and lie third in their group after beating Zesco United.

With an eye on winning all their three home games which will give them nine points, a win or draw away will boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition.

And the former Asante Kotoko star wants the club to look at getting good results away from home.

"It is a league form so they just have to make sure they always get three points anytime they play at home and try to get a point or all away," he said

"At the end of the day, the team with the highest points will qualify so winning your games is important.

"They have to focus on the away games and most importantly the home games because they can't afford to lose any point at home."

Kotoko will travel to Zambia for their next game against Nkana FC on February 25.