AFCON 2019: Kotoko Players Likely To Earn Black Stars Call-Up For Kenya Clash - Tanko Reveals

Deputy coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has confirmed that some Kotoko players are likely to earn a call-up to the Black Stars squad for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

Certain players have been key players for CK Akunnor's side in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Ibrahim Tanko who was at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday says he has been highly impressed with some of the players.

"We have been watching them, myself, coach Kwasi Appiah and Maxwell Konadu have been monitoring the team, they are the ones playing competitive football in the country and there are a lot of the players who are doing well so we are monitoring them," he told Joy FM

"In March we have the game against Kenya and hopefully one friendly match so hopefully we will give some of them the chance."

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Zesco United 2:1 in the second group game.

Midfielder Kwame Bonsu, Amos Frimpong, Maxwell Baakoh and goalkeeper Felix Annan are highly tipped to make the squad for Ghana's last Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Kenya on March 23.